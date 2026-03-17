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Simone Gervasio

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Gazzetta – Could Bastoni leave Inter this summer? It’s now a possibility. The club’s plans for the upcoming transfer window: where he might go and how much he could fetch

There is interest from other clubs in the Nerazzurri defender: this could be his final season in Milan.

Is Alessandro Bastoni leaving Inter? This summer, more than ever before, it could happen. The Italian defender is said to be the key to Inter’s upcoming summer transfer window, the star player set to be sold in order to strengthen Chivu’s squad for the 2026/2027 season.

This is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which suggests an end to the long-standing relationship between Bastoni and Inter is becoming increasingly plausible. In short, it would be him, rather than Thuram, that the club intends to sell to raise funds to reinvest in the transfer market.

  • THE SEASON OF STICKS

    Currently sidelined withaninjury, Bastoni sustained swelling to his shin during the recent derby, which kept him out of the match against Atalanta but should allow him to take to the pitch against Fiorentina in the final game before the break and the – hopefully – two playoff matches with the national team.

    A mainstay of the Nerazzurri, with whom he has so far won two league titles and established himself at European level, playing in three European finals (two in the Champions League and one in the Europa League), and a key playmaker thanks to his left foot, his runs into the box and his quality, this has been a more difficult season than expected for Bastoni. It is impossible not to begin, when analysing it, with what happened in the Inter v Juventus match when his dive led to Kalulu being sent off. A turning point for Bastoni as a player and a man, engulfed in controversy, booed and ‘forced’ to apologise for his unsportsmanlike behaviour. A season in which he has also made other mistakes, particularly in Europe, which, according to the newspaper, are now giving the club pause for thought.

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  • WHO WANTS IT AND HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

    At almost 27, in the prime of his footballing career and at the height of his potential, Bastoni’s contract expires in 2028, which is why now would be the ideal time for Inter to maximise the return on a potential sale. Bastoni himself, along with his family and staff, is reportedly considering this option, according to La Rosea.

    If he leaves Inter, his future will also lie outside Italy. It is difficult, if not impossible, to imagine any of the big clubs in our league being able to afford such a transfer for a player who earns over €5 million net a year. The situation is quite different if we look abroad. Things are starting to move there, and his agent, Tullio Tinti, as reported by La Gazzetta, has reportedly noted interest from Barcelona. Several Premier League clubs could also be interested in the deal. The price? Around €50 million. Inter are ready to listen to any offers.

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