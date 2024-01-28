'With you to death' - Gavi sends emotional message to Barcelona boss Xavi after club legend confirms intention to leave at end of the season

'With you to death' - Gavi sends emotional message to Barcelona boss Xavi after club legend confirms intention to leave at end of the seasonAditya GokhaleGetty ImagesGaviXavi HernandezBarcelonaLaLigaXavi Hernandez was the recipient of an emotional message from Gavi after he announced that he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarcelona lose 5-3 to VillarrealXavi to step down at the end of the seasonGavi sends emotional message to legend