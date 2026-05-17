Gary Neville left baffled by ‘ridiculous’ handball decision that benefits Man Utd as VAR has ‘an absolute shocker’ when allowing controversial Matheus Cunha goal to stand

The controversy erupted in the 54th minute when Cunha found the back of the net to put Manchester United 2-1 ahead against Nottingham Forest. The goal followed a sequence where Bryan Mbeumo appeared to control the ball with his arm, leading to a lengthy three-minute wait as the VAR reviewed the footage. Former United skipper Neville was scathing in his assessment of the process and the eventual outcome at Old Trafford.

“I think that is an absolute shocker in every single way. It’s ridiculous,” he said on Sky Sports. “The VAR have been quite clear, they said it has been disallowed, he has handballed it and brought the ball back into play. I can’t believe what I have just seen to be honest. VAR looked at it for three minutes and then the referee looks at it for another minute. They are overthinking it. They have got themselves into a real mess there.”