Gary Neville blasts FIFA 'dictatorship' after hugely controversial Switzerland penalty incident at World Cup

The controversy erupted in the 14th minute of the Group B encounter when Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler was brought down by Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada. While a foul certainly appeared clear, television replays suggested Freuler had drifted into an offside position before the contact occurred. Despite the presence of semi-automated technology, the official graphic confirming the decision was never broadcast to viewers or shown on the stadium screens.

Working as a pundit for ITV, Neville expressing his disbelief at the lack of communication. “We all think it here and everybody will think it at home,” Neville said. “FIFA are the host broadcaster, they’ve got the evidence of the automatic decision which they can show us, why are they not showing us? They did this in the last tournament. Fans are already distrusting of FIFA and technology to start with. There is a massive question mark over that, because that is offside in my eyes, until they prove me different.”



