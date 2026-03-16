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'Ridiculous gimmick!' - Chelsea's bizarre huddle routine blasted by Gary Neville as he tells Liam Rosenior to 'just stop it'
A routine met with ridicule
Following Saturday's loss to Newcastle, Chelsea's pre-match preparation has again come under intense scrutiny after players surrounded referee Paul Tierney in the centre circle during an odd huddle. Since taking over in January, Rosenior has made the routine a mainstay. However, the most recent version, in which Tierney was made to stand awkwardly among the players, has been widely ridiculed. The tactical decision has raised questions about whether the Blues are putting "show" above substance during their recent slump, even though Rosenior defended the ritual and chastised the official for interfering.
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‘It’s almost cultish’
Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville did not hold back, characterising the huddle as an unwarranted distraction. "I thought it was extremely odd, really weird," the former England defender stated. "If you need a huddle 10 seconds before kick-off to motivate each other, you’ve done something wrong in your preparation." The former Manchester United captain argued that such displays are "just for show" and "almost cultish" before delivering a blunt ultimatum to the Chelsea boss: "I would stop it straightaway, nip it in the bud. Just stop it. It’s nonsense - the whole thing is nonsense."
A poor run of recent results
The scrutiny over Chelsea's "gimmicks" coincides with a worrying dip in form on the pitch. After an initial new manager bounce under Rosenior, the Blues have won just one of their last five Premier League outings, sliding down to sixth in the table. Their domestic cup ambitions were also halted by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. Critics argue that the focus on psychological displays like the huddle is failing to mask deep-rooted tactical issues, as demonstrated by the fact that opponents like Newcastle appeared completely unfased by the display and won 1-0.
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A mountain to climb against PSG
Chelsea face the ultimate test of their character this Tuesday as they host Champions League holders PSG at Stamford Bridge. Following a bruising 5-2 defeat in the first leg, the Blues require a near-miracle to progress to the quarter-finals, where a potential tie against Liverpool or Galatasaray awaits. With the season reaching a critical juncture, Rosenior must decide whether to heed Neville’s advice and "nip it in the bud" or stick to his controversial routines.
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