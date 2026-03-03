Getty Images Sport
'What a brain!' - Gary Lineker names Premier League star who should win PFA Player of the Year over Declan Rice
Lineker backs Bruno over title contenders
The race for the Premier League’s individual honors is reaching a fever pitch, but Lineker has delivered a surprising verdict on who should be crowned the league's best. While Arsenal's Rice is widely touted as the frontrunner following his impressive form in north London, Lineker has looked toward Old Trafford to find his standout performer. The former England striker believes United captain Fernandes has been the league's most influential player.
Rice once again proved his worth during Arsenal’s vital 2-1 win over Chelsea, providing the assist for Jurrien Timber’s winner to keep Mikel Arteta’s side five points clear at the top of the Premier League. With four goals and 11 assists across 39 appearances this term, the midfielder has been the undisputed engine room of the Gunners' title charge. However, Lineker argues that the sheer footballing intelligence of Fernandes deserves the highest level of recognition this year.
"When Bruno Fernandes gets a grip of that game… You talk about spaces, and where he goes, he’s so clever," Lineker explained on The Rest Is Football podcast.
Individual brilliance vs. collective success
Fernandes has scored seven goals and provided 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for United this season. The football observer argues that while the prize often goes to those who win trophies, the Portugal international's individual contributions have ensured that the Red Devils have gradually emerged as an elite force once again, rising to third in the table under Michael Carrick.
The competition for the PFA award remains fierce, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Arsenal's Rice representing the traditional path to individual glory through team success. Lineker acknowledged this reality, admitting that a title win for either the Gunners or City would likely sway the voting process in favour of their respective talismans.
"I know they’ll probably give it to someone that’s going to win something," Lineker conceded. "[But] If you actually look at his positioning, he’s [Fernandes] always scanning about, where the best places are to be, where he can affect the game."
The verdict on a ‘great footballing brain’
Lineker emphasized that Fernandes’ ability to influence matches from either wing or the "inside-left channel" demonstrates a tactical versatility that is unmatched in the division. For the former Barcelona man, the United captain is the clear "player of the season" based on pure individual merit.
"You see him on the left wing, you see him on the right wing… what a brain! I think he’s the player of the season for me. For me, it’s probably him or maybe Declan Rice if Arsenal go on and manage to clinch the title. I suppose the only other one, if he came back and started banging in all the goals and won City the title, it might be Erling Haaland again," said Lineker.
"But at the moment, for me, to do what he’s (Bruno Fernandes) done this season… and he was still the standout player even when they were going through a rotten spell when they were really struggling under Ruben Amorim. I think he’s got such a great footballing brain and technique. What a player, what a player!"
The final sprint for glory
As the Premier League enters its final 10 matches, the spotlight will be increasingly on the PFA Player of the Year contenders. Rice and Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead at the Premier League summit when they face Brighton on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Fernandes will lead United away at Newcastle at St. James' Park, aiming for a win to take another big step towards securing Champions League football next season.
