Gary Lineker edges out Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher on list of highest-paid TV pundits in UK with Match Of The Day star earning more than anyone at BBC
Gary Lineker has been revealed as the highest-paid football pundit in the UK, beating the likes of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher to top spot.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lineker presents Match of the Day on BBC
- Earns more than anyone else at the corporation
- Neville, Carragher and Micah Richards outstripped