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'A really smart signing' - Gary Cahill backs £52m Maxence Lacroix to reach 'next level' under Xabi Alonso at Chelsea
Cahill backs Lacroix Chelsea switch
Chelsea have officially completed the transfer of 26-year-old centre-back Lacroix from Palace in a deal worth £52m. The France international has signed a six-year contract running until 2032 after confirming his desire to seek a new challenge away from Selhurst Park. Lacroix's arrival further bolsters Alonso's summer recruitment drive alongside fellow new additions such as Morgan Rogers, Danny Welbeck, and Jordan Henderson.
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Cahill praises smart defensive signing
Former Chelsea captain Cahill believes the acquisition of Lacroix represents a very astute transfer move for his former club.
Speaking to the club's official website, Cahill shared his thoughts: "He's a great player and it's a really smart signing. I think he's at a great age now as well and he's had that experience of playing regularly in the Premier League.
"There's still plenty of years ahead of him to progress and learn. And to come to a club like Chelsea, it gives him that platform to kick on.
"He's obviously been involved at the World Cup with the French national team and he's put himself on that platform and into that sort of pedigree now. But again, similar to when I moved to Chelsea, you get that opportunity to take your career to the next level."
Ex-captain highlights Stamford Bridge platform
Cahill believes Lacroix's experience at Palace and his performances at the World Cup, where France finished fourth, provide invaluable grounding to compete at the highest level.
Adding to his assessment of the defender, Cahill asserted: "I just think he's a great player, it's a really good signing, and a move that I'm sure he's really looking forward to getting stuck into and aiming to hit the ground running.
"I was at Palace for a couple of years, and I enjoyed my time there. He's done the same and he's progressed while he's been there.
"It's a big move for him, but also for the club and it will be exciting to see him come through the door and get started here."
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Fulham season opener looms ahead
Having missed the pre-season fixtures against Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham, Lacroix is preparing to link up with Alonso's squad over the coming days. The new defender is targeting valuable minutes during the remainder of pre-season to build match fitness and tactical understanding. His first official test with Chelsea will come in their Premier League opener away to West London rivals Fulham on August 24.
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