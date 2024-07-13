Gareth Southgate explains why it's 'impossible' to make a 'logical' decision as England manager ponders potential exit after Euro 2024 final

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeGareth Southgate explains why it's 'impossible' to make a 'logical' decision as England manager ponders potential exit after Euro 2024 finalEnglandGareth SouthgateSpain vs EnglandEuropean ChampionshipGareth Southgate remains undecided on his future as the England boss looks ahead to the Euro 2024 final.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouthgate's contract expires in DecemberEngland set to play second consecutive Euros finalFuture with Three Lions remains uncertainArticle continues below