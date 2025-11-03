Gareth Southgate addresses persistent links to Man Utd job as ex-England manager insists he may not return to football

In a BBC Radio 5 Live interview, Southgate was pressed about whether the Manchester United job might tempt him back into management. Smiling, he replied: “Well, I think they’ve got a manager and he seems to be doing pretty well at the moment.”

“I had an amazing time [as England manager],” Southgate told the BBC. “Obviously, the great thing with England was there is the high purpose that you are… you know, I joined the FA to try to help English football to become better, to help youth development, in particular. I somehow stumbled and ended up in the first-team manager’s job, and we had a pretty good period.

“But I am not desperate to stay in football. I have had 37 years in football. You can never say never, because I have just seen Martin O’Neill at his age go to Celtic, but it is not something that is high on my agenda at the moment. I am enjoying the work around leadership. I am enjoying my work with young people. I am very determined to try and make a difference there. And so, I am very relaxed about not being in football at the moment.”

Southgate also acknowledged that stepping away from the England job gave him a new perspective on purpose and leadership. “With the national team, we had a greater purpose,” he said. “I went to the Football Association initially to improve youth football, to improve how English players were viewed around the world and to try to improve the scope for English coaches. I end up in the [England] manager’s job, which wasn’t the intention and so I stumble into that, we have a good few years, and people assume you want to stay in football. But I’m very passionate about this work around young men.”