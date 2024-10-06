'Turned into prime Gareth Bale!' - Tottenham fans claim Brennan Johnson will be Harry Kane's 'long-term replacement' as £48m forward matches former captain's impressive goals feat with superb finish vs Brighton
Fans were amazed to see Tottenham star Brennan Johnson equal a Harry Kane record by scoring his sixth goal in six games against Brighton.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Johnson opened scoring at AMEX Stadium
- Been on an incredible run of form
- Spurs fans compare Johnson to Gareth Bale