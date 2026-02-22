Getty Images Sport
Arsenal star Gabriel mercilessly mocks Tottenham with savage social media post after north London derby triumph
Arsenal pull clear at PL summit again
Arsenal dominated their local rivals from start to finish at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, registering 20 shots to the hosts' six, in a repeat of their 4-1 romp at the Emirates back in November. The final result saw the Gunners re-establish their five-point lead over Manchester City at the Premier League summit, albeit having played a game more, and restore confidence in Mikel Arteta's camp after the mid-week draw with rock-bottom Wolves.
Gabriel rubs salt in Tottenham's wounds
Arsenal also condemned Tottenham to their 12th loss in 27 Premier League games this season, with Tudor's side sitting just four points above the relegation zone. Gabriel couldn't resist rubbing salt in the wounds of the Spurs players, staff and fans when taking to social media after the game.
The Brazilian defender posted an image of himself on the Arsenal team bus holding up a four of hearts playing card with the Player of the Match award displayed in front of him, along with a Rio drink and a packet of M&Ms.
Arsenal man at centre of controversy
Gabriel's post will likely enrage Spurs supporters given his involvement in both of the game's most controversial moments. Some fans felt the Arsenal man was lucky to avoid a red card for a last-man challenge on Kolo Muani in the first half, and he was accused of theatrics early in the second. With the scoreline at 2-1, Kolo Muani thought he'd equalised with a close-range finish, only for the referee to flag for a foul in the buildup. The Frenchman was adjudged to have pushed Gabriel in the back, though replays showed there was very little contact.
Gunners' quadruple chase continues
Arteta will now prepare his Arsenal team for another London derby against Chelsea next Sunday, which comes three days before they take in a trip to Brighton. The Gunners will then turn their attention to an FA Cup fifth-round clash against League One outfit Mansfield Town as they continue to chase down an unprecedented quadruple.
