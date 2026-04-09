Revealed: Gabriel Martinelli's stance on possible transfer away from Arsenal in summer window

Martinelli is pushing to stay at Arsenal this summer as he looks to fight for his future under Arteta, according to Football Insider. Despite the Gunners hierarchy weighing up a potential departure for the forward to balance the books, the Brazilian winger has no intention of walking away from the north London club during the upcoming transfer window.

The former Ituano starlet is set to enter the final year of his contract this summer, a situation that often invites transfer speculation. However, sources indicate that the winger is desperate to prove his worth and regain his status as a guaranteed starter after falling down the pecking order in recent months.