Gabriel Martinelli slammed for ‘total disrespect’ of referee push as Arsenal star told he should’ve been sent off for Sam Barrott shove during FA Cup loss at Southampton

Beyond the immediate ramifications for the club, Halsey expressed deep concern over the negative message this sends to the grassroots game. He believes that elite players have a responsibility to set an example for how officials are treated on local parks every weekend. Halsey added: "You've got to look around the country, up and down, Saturday and Sundays where we have local park referees going out and doing their games. What message does that send out to our local park referees? I thought Sam had a good game, he refereed the game well, but I think he let the refereeing community down by not sending off Gabriel Martinelli for pushing him at the award of a free-kick, so he could take the free-kick quickly."