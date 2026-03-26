Gabriel Jesus returns to Palmeiras after being granted leave by Arsenal

While his current focus is on Arsenal's pursuit of trophies, Jesus has openly expressed his attachment to Palmeiras in São Paulo, perhaps hinting at a future return.

Speaking to Globo Esporte about his time at the training ground, Gabriel Jesus said: "I've always made sure to be at the training ground during breaks throughout my career. I think you can enjoy many things, spend time with family and loved ones, without neglecting your health and fitness. "Everyone knows that Palmeiras is like my home, it's where I grew up, and I always have the doors open to go to the club, there's not much of a secret. Arsenal and Palmeiras have an excellent relationship, and they agreed to let me train here."