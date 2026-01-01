Incredible turn of events sees Gabon government SUSPEND national team & kick out ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after 'disgraceful' AFCON performance

Gabon endured a nightmarish campaign at AFCON, as they lost all three games they played. The Panthers lost their opener 1-0 to Cameroon, before going down 3-2 in a thriller against Mozambique. They were then beaten 3-2, again, by the Ivory Coast, thanks to an injury-time strike from Bazoumana Toure. Now, Gabon's government have announced they have sacked boss Thierry Mouyouma, and have also confirmed that Aubameyang, as well as veteran defender Bruno Ecuele Manga, have been excluded from the squad.

Manager Mouyouma was only the second manager to guide Gabon to the AFCON, favouring a high-pressing, high intensity style of play that had drawn success in qualification. At the tournament, though, Gabon were leaky, and unable to turn their high-press into wins.

Mouyouma and Aubameyang were at the centre of news stories during the tournament due to doubts over the latter's fitness.

The Gabon boss responded: "This contempt must stop. We are playing in an Africa Cup of Nations, not a recovery camp. The player was tested, examined, and cleared by our medical staff and by the CAF medical commission.

"During FIFA dates, players belong to their countries. I simply ask for respect for our work, our decisions, and our ambitions."