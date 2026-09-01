Future star secured! Liverpool complete £30m signing of Belgian wonderkid goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from Genk

Liverpool have moved decisively to secure their next generation of talent by finalising the acquisition of Brughmans from Belgian outfit Genk. The 18-year-old, who stands at a towering 6ft 7in, has become one of the most talked-about young prospects in European football, and the Reds have acted quickly to ward off interest from other suitors.

The club officially announced that we have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Brughmans from KRC Genk, marking another significant addition to the squad's development pipeline.

Brughmans has already demonstrated his quality this season, starting all four of Genk’s domestic matches and proving why he is considered a future international star. While he has already represented Belgium at various youth levels, this move to the Premier League represents a significant step up in his career trajectory.