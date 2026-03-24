AFP
'That was no fun' - Noa Lang says he's 'still suffering' from brutal thumb injury after colliding with advertising board Liverpool loss
A terrifying moment at Anfield
The horrific incident unfolded during the second half of Galatasaray's 4-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool, when Lang caught his hand on pitchside infrastructure behind Alisson's goal. The winger suffered a partially severed digit and was immediately stretchered off to a local hospital for the first of two emergency operations. The severity of the cut has prompted UEFA to launch a formal investigation into the safety of the advertising boards. It was a disastrous evening for the Turkish side, as striker Victor Osimhen also suffered a fractured right forearm following an aerial collision with Ibrahima Konate as they surrendered a 1-0 lead from the first half to crash out of the competition.
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Speaking out on the ordeal
Speaking to Dutch newspaper AD, Lang detailed the harrowing ordeal and his ongoing daily struggles. "I have my thumb still, it's still attached and according to the doctor it's going to survive," he explained. "I got my thumb caught behind the advertising board on a very sharp fence. There was a very deep cut. That was no fun. Not even to see that with your own thumb."
He added: "I have been operated on twice in the meantime, the first time in the night after the accident in England. I've been well looked after, the operations also went well, but I'm still suffering from it. It's also not handy with very normal things: I'm right-handed, so on the toilet that's not ideal. No, playing PlayStation isn't really possible either, but luckily you play football with your feet. Moreover, I am being helped well with everything."
Shared misery and stadium defence
Despite their shared misery, the two Galatasaray attackers managed to find some humour in the situation, posting a screenshot of an Instagram video call showing off their respective bandaged limbs.
Following the match, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk offered his support to his compatriot while defending the stadium's infrastructure. "It's a very big accident but it's nothing to do with the stadium, it's just an accident," Van Dijk said. "I spoke to him, hopefully he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible because we need him if he's coming to the national team next week."
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National team focus and future availability
Back at Netherlands' training camp in Zeist, the winger has joined up with Ronald Koeman's squad but will sit out Friday's friendly against Norway to carefully manage his workload. The national team manager currently has 25 players available, having opted not to call up a replacement for Memphis Depay after the forward strained a thigh muscle.
Although Lang remains heavily bandaged, he is targeting a return against Ecuador on Tuesday. "Hopefully I can participate on Tuesday against Ecuador," he said. "But we're not going to take any risks: the World Cup is more important later."