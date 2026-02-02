From rising star to captain: USWNT and NWSL star Trinity Rodman embraces new leadership role

LOS ANGELES - In her rise to stardom, Trinity Rodman has collected plenty of nicknames. Trin. T-Rod. T-Love. Trinny. She was one-third of the famed Triple Espresso forward line alongside Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson, a symbol of a new era for the U.S. Women’s National Team. But her latest moniker may be the most meaningful yet - Captain of the USWNT.

At just 23 years old, Rodman has already built a resume few players of her generation can match: drafted No. 2 overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Draft, winning an NWSL Championship and Rookie of the Year honors in her debut season, and capturing Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games. Now the cornerstone of the Spirit’s attack - and newly the highest-paid player in women’s soccer - Rodman isn’t just a present-day star. She is a foundational piece of the program, and increasingly, a natural leader who feels destined to wear the armband again.

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind. Rodman signed a landmark new contract with Washington, then just two days later took the field for the USWNT as captain. She scored. She celebrated. And the release was visible - in her movement, her joy, and the way she carried herself - with the goal serving as the perfect exclamation point.

After a demanding stretch of travel and limited downtime, Rodman reflected on what her recent weeks have felt like at the NWSL Media Day in Los Angeles.

“I think there's just this assumption that I only know how to lead by being funny and like dancing and running my butt off, but I do speak,” Rodman said when asked how she sees herself as a captain.

In her early twenties, Rodman entered January camp as the most tenured with 47 caps out of a group that averaged just 6.3 caps per player. While she’s never shied away from boosting morale through her viral celebrations, TikTok dances, and flair, stepping fully into the role of captain - and leading in quieter, more deliberate ways - was new territory.

“I do have good words to say, but yeah, with that I was talking about it to somebody else, there were a lot of speeches that I needed to give, which I was a little bit nervous about, but it was good," she said.

Ahead of a 2026 season where Rodman is undoubtedly the face of NWSL, she shared what leadership means to her, how her playing style is very similar to her professional tennis star boyfriend in Ben Shelton, and her bond with USWNT manager Emma Hayes…