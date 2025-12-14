From green World Cup to greener Arab Cup: Qatar's commitment to sustainability to the fore at 2025 FIFA Arab Cup

The semifinals of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 is upon us as Saudi Arabia, Morocco, UAE and Jordan compete to win the ultimate regional crown in Qatar.

It has been yet another highly successful tournament, adding to the list of achievements Qatar have under their belt as a world-class host nation. More importantly, it has come on the back of an impressive 48-team FIFA U17 World Cup which was held last month.

Qatar have truly elevated their status as a footballing destination which was built on the back of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was an unqualified success.

And now, they have built on the legacy of that highly-impressive World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup is just another landmark on the Middle-East nation’s growth as a host.