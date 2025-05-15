From Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent: Top 50 in USMNT 2026 World Cup player pool - ranked

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, GOAL takes a look at the top 50 players currently in the USMNT player pool

With the World Cup just more than a year away, the time for expanding the U.S. men's national team player pool is nearly over. Mauricio Pochettino is still learning about the players at his disposal, yes, but in the very near future, the USMNT boss will have to narrow his list a core group to build towards 2026.

We've seen players rapidly rise and, on the flip side, we've seen a bad run of form cost players World Cup spots. Things change relatively quickly, particularly on the fringes, which means that, right now, everyone in the player pool will believe they have a legitimate chance at making the World Cup roster.

Any ranking of the U.S. pool could change quickly. The arrival of a top dual-national could add a new starter to the mix. A rapid rise from a young star, such as, say, DeAndre Yedlin back in 2014, could lead to a late surge. But with the Gold Cup kicking off next month and the World Cup starting in June 2026, Pochettino will be in decision-making mode.

Who are the top 50 players in that player pool? Which players will Pochettino be evaluating over the next year? GOAL takes a look.