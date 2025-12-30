From Chris Richards’ star turn to Lily Yohannes’ breakout - GOAL’s 2025 USMNT and USWNT Awards celebrate the year’s defining moments

On paper, 2025 looked like a lull for American soccer. For the U.S. men’s national team, it was the year before the year, with eyes fixed firmly on the 2026 World Cup. For the U.S. women’s national team, it marked a transition from 2024 Olympic glory toward the 2027 World Cup cycle.

In practice, it was anything but quiet. Big moments, big goals and big results defined a rollercoaster year that laid critical groundwork for what comes next.

That foundation is what made 2025 matter. Down-the-stretch performances gave both the USMNT and USWNT reason for optimism, with Mauricio Pochettino and Emma Hayes setting the tone - and a host of players delivering when it counted.

To close the door on 2025, GOAL looks back at the year that was for the USMNT and USWNT by giving out some awards, headlining the best in American soccer...