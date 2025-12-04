From afterthought to indispensable: Tadeo Allende is Inter Miami’s No. 2 man behind Lionel Messi - and may determine their MLS Cup fate

Early in the season, Tadeo Allende kept missing chances - and he got plenty of them. The Argentine attacking midfielder, brought in by Inter Miami on loan from Celta Vigo last winter, was supposed to be the final piece in the Herons’ attack. His job was straightforward: bury the opportunities that would inevitably fall his way.

And there were always going to be plenty. That’s the reality of playing with Lionel Messi. When Messi gets on the ball, opponents tilt, their shape breaks, and gaps appear everywhere. The responsibility then shifts to those around him to exploit those spaces, time their runs and, ultimately, finish. Soccer is more nuanced than that - the rotations, the off-ball movements, the choreographed patterns - but at its core, Allende’s remit boiled down to one thing.

The problem was that he wasn’t finishing often enough. His 15 goals in all competitions looked solid on paper and even exceeded his xG, but Miami created such a high volume of chances that it always felt like there were more out there for him. Too often, he wasn’t getting into the most dangerous spots, and a few big opportunities slipped away.

Now, that has changed. Allende has found his scoring touch - and at the perfect time. Miami are charging toward MLS Cup, with Messi producing at a historic postseason rate, tying the league’s all-time playoff goals record with eight. But Allende has become the razor-sharp edge that completes the picture. And on Saturday, against Vancouver, the version of Allende that shows up may well determine whether Javier Mascherano’s side survives or goes home.