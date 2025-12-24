Frank Lampard's Coventry City and Southampton charged by FA over Championship ruckus

Looking to maintain their position at the top of the league, Coventry took the lead against Southampton when winger Ephron Mason-Clark found the back of the net on the stroke of half-time.

However, in a chaotic opening to the second half, the Championship leaders found themselves down to ten men when defender Jay Dasilva was sent off following a poor challenge.

And things soon went from bad to worse for Lampard’s charges when Southampton defender Nathan Wood equalised after 56 minutes, as Tonda Eckert’s hosts pushed to secure their fourth straight league win at home.

But the Saints were unable to make their extra man advantage count as Coventry held onto a precious point on the road, although they missed the chance to go eight clear at the top of the Championship table.