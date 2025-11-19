Franco Mastantuono admits Lamine Yamal is better but warns Barcelona star he 'just got here' as Real Madrid youngster opens up on pubalgia injury plaguing both teenagers

Speaking on Cadena SER, Mastantuono opened up about the injury and how the pain developed. He said the issue didn’t appear overnight but grew slowly until it reached a point he couldn’t ignore.

"I'm working hard to recover and be back on the pitch, which is the best part. I'm feeling much better now," the Argentine said. "It was a pain I'd been dealing with for a while. It was time to slow down and recover properly so I could be at 100%. This club demands it. I'll be back playing soon."

He revealed the pain actually began while he was still at River Plate. "It started in the second game of the Club World Cup with River and it bothered me more and more until I had to stop because of the pain."

