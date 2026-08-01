Man Utd target Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao in Joshua Zirkzee swap deal

Conceicao could leave Juventus after just two seasons, with United actively leading the race for his signature, as per Sportmediaset. The Premier League side want to reinforce their attacking options under manager Michael Carrick. The Portuguese winger initially arrived in Turin on loan from Porto in the summer of 2024. Juventus then redeemed him for €30 million after he became a fundamental piece of the project under Igor Tudor and subsequently Luciano Spalletti.

Conceicao's impressive performances have attracted significant interest from England. While Liverpool are monitoring the situation, the Red Devils are currently the most determined suitors.







