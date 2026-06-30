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Krishan Davis

France player ratings vs Sweden: Michael Olise, you are a genius! Midfield masterclass propels Les Bleus into World Cup last 16 as Kylian Mbappe matches Lionel Messi

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France vs Sweden

France cruised into the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Sweden on Tuesday, inspired by a Michael Olise masterclass. At his dazzling best in New Jersey, the Bayern Munich sensation was involved in absolutely everything as a Kylian Mbappe brace and Bradley Barcola strike ensured Les Bleus progressed from the round of 32 at a canter.

France took a little while to click into gear, but Didier Deschamps' side eventually generated a flurry of first-half chances and that pressure would yield the opening goal.

Barcola's long run ended with the winger sweeping a shot over, and Mbappe had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside moments later. Adrien Rabiot then twice went close either side of the Real Madrid man somehow hitting the woodwork in acres of space in the box.

Olise sprang into life after the half-hour mark, coming within a whisker of scoring one of the greatest goals in World Cup history as his audacious bicycle-kick smacked the base of the post. Ousmane Dembele could only guide the rebound wide.

The Bayern Munich winger followed that up by bending a shot just wide and forcing the Swedish goalkeeper into a good save from the edge of the box. It was from the resulting corner that France broke the deadlock, with Mbappe finishing off a neat set-piece routine involving Olise and Dembele on the left by skipping away from Viktor Gyokeres and whipping an unstoppable strike into the far corner.

France effectively wrapped up the win early in the second period. Olise threaded a pass through a defender's legs and Barcola lashed a fine finish into the back of the net for 2-0. The former Crystal Palace man clearly wanted a goal of his own, but another curling shot brought another fine stop shortly after the hour mark, and when he was played through 10 minute later, his prodded effort was smothered.

Instead, Olise turned his attention back to creating - playing another inch-perfect through-ball that Mbappe buried with aplomb to put the game to bed with 15 minutes to play. Deschamps' men will now go on to face Paraguay in the last 16.

GOAL rates France's players from New Jersey...

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH77-FRA-SWEAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan (6/10):

    Had very little to do, in truth, despite Sweden's attacking talents.

    Jules Kounde (7/10):

    Got forward well and deserved an assist but Mbappe hit the woodwork.

    Dayot Upamecano (6/10):

    Actually given a tough time by Alexander Isak on the few occasions Sweden came forward.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    Engaged in a really physical battle with his Arsenal club-mate Viktor Gyokeres.

    Lucas Digne (7/10):

    Always looked to play high up the pitch and unleashed a decent effort on goal.

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  • France v Sweden: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Wasn't able to exert much influence but covered plenty of ground and was tidy enough.

    Adrien Rabiot (7/10):

    Supported the attack and went close with two decent efforts. Often looked to play forward.

    Michael Olise (9/10):

    Drifted about so menacingly, going close plenty of times and almost scoring an all-timer of a goal with his ridiculous bicycle-kick. Sublime assists for both Barclola and Mbappe.

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    Attack

    Ousmane Dembele (7/10):

    Assisted Mbappe's first and created a lot. Couldn't guide the rebound from Olise's effort home.

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    Hit the post but swiftly - and inevitably - made amends. Bagged a second courtesy of the genius of Olise to join Lionel Messi on six goals at this World Cup.

    Bradley Barcola (7/10):

    Should have scored after sprinting through but fired over. Didn't waste his next opening, blasting home.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH77-FRA-SWEAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Desire Doue (6/10):

    Tested the goalkeeper with a powerful strike.

    Malo Gusto (6/10):

    On late to shore things up and give Kounde a rest.

    Theo Hernandez (N/A):

    Same as Gusto but on the opposite flank. Immediately got forward well.

    Jean-Philippe Mateta (N/A):

    On for the dying embers for Mbappe.

    Rayan Cherki (N/A):

    Gave Olise a much-deserved rest.

    Didier Deschamps (8/10):

    Back in the dugout. His side are just starting to look ominous as they click into gear at exactly the right time.

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