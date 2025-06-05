France player ratings vs Spain: Too little, too late for Les Bleus! Brilliant Rayan Cherki and exceptional Kylian Mbappe fall short of incredible turnaround as Didier Deschamps' side lose 5-4 in Nations League semi-final classic

The Manchester City target and the Real Madrid ace scared the life out of Spain but France's poor defence cost them a shot at the Nations League title

France nearly pulled off an incredible comeback in a 5-4 Nations League semi-final loss to Spain in a game for the ages on Thursday night.

Didier Deschamps' men started the game brightly, as Theo Hernandez fired narrowly over the crossbar, before another one of the left-back's shots rifled off the woodwork.

Somewhat against the run of play, though, Spain took the lead when Mikel Oyarzabal neatly laid the ball off to Nico Williams, who leathered a shot past Mike Maignan in the 22nd minute.

Just three minutes later it was 2-0 when Oyarzabal's lofted through ball found its way to Mikel Merino, who slotted past Maignan with aplomb from 10 yards.

France were still working Unai Simon, however, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Kylian Mbappe bringing smart stops out of the Spanish goalkeeper.

The Euro 2024 winners looked to have put the game to bed with a terrific team move from a free-kick, which was volleyed in by Dean Huijsen, but the new Real Madrid recruit was offside in the build-up just before the break.

The tie seemed well and truly over when Adrien Rabiot clumsily brought down Lamine Yamal in the box, and the Barcelona wonderkid rolled in the subsequent spot-kick in the 54th minute. In truth, though, it was only just beginning.

France were crumbling in front of the capacity crowd's eyes as Spain ruthlessly cut their defence to ribbons, with Pedri dinking home for 4-0 just sixty seconds later. But Les Bleus were given a crumb of comfort when Mbappe won and converted his own penalty just before the hour mark in an end-to-end contest.

Paris Saint-Germain talent Doue nearly curled in a sumptuous effort as France threatened to stage an unlikely revival, but Yamal's instinctive toe-poked finish to make it 5-1 restored their hefty cushion.

Dembele's strike then hit the post from a very tight angle, before substitute and Manchester City target Rayan Cherki reduced his team's arrears with a brilliant volleyed finish 12 minutes from time. This rollercoaster of an encounter kept getting wilder when Dani Vivian turned in Malo Gusto's low cross in the 84th minute to set up an intriguing finale.

Nations League holders Spain had well and truly switched off when Randal Kolo Muani headed home Cherki's teasing cross in the 93rd minute but it wasn't enough as Luis de la Fuente's just about held on to edge an all-time classic. Spain will now face Portugal in the Nations League final, whereas France take on Germany in the third/fourth play-off.

