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Krishan Davis

France player ratings vs Senegal: Kylian Mbappe makes amends! Les Bleus overcome sluggish start to down African giants in Michael Olise-inspired World Cup turnaround

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They made hard work of it, but France got there in the end as they ran out 3-1 winners over Senegal in their World Cup opener. Les Bleus were transformed after a dire first-half display, with Kylian Mbappe - who had been particularly poor - delivering a match-winning brace either side of Bradley Barcola's fine finish to become his country's all-time record goal-scorer

A forgettable first period was punctuated by two big chances for the underdogs. Mbappe, of all people, gave the ball away 25 minutes in and a swift Senegal break ended in Nicolas Jackson's drive smacking the base of the post and bouncing agonisingly wide. Then, in injury time, Ismaila Sarr somehow side-footed a bouncing ball over the bar from just eight yards out.

France belatedly came to life after the break, going close through Desire Doue, Michael Olise and Mbappe in quick succession as Edouard Mendy was finally called into action in the Senegal goal. Les Bleus thought they had been handed the chance to establish a lead when Sadio Mane appeared to take Mbappe out in the box shortly before the hour mark, but the referee bizarrely stood by his decision not to award a penalty despite a VAR review and consulting the pitch-side monitor.

However, France's captain didn't have to wait long to get his justice, as he latched on to Olise's precision pass from out wide and swept the ball into the bottom corner first time from the angle. The Lions of Teranga thought they had hit back immediately, but Jackson's powerful finish was ruled out for offside.

A much-improved French side put the game to bed with eight minutes to play when substitute Barcola dinked Mendy after running on to a fine through ball from Adrien Rabiot. There was still time for Ibrahim Mbaye to net a sublime consolation goal for Senegal, and for Mbappe to respond instantly with a looping strike that flew into the back of the net from from 30 yards out, although Mendy should have done better.

GOAL rates France's players in New Jersey...

  • France v Senegal: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan (6/10):

    Lucky that Jackson's effort bounced wide off his leg after hitting the post. Almost dropped the ball over his line at the death.

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    Given the run-around by Sadio Mane at times. Got forward well and improved as the game went on.

    Dayot Upamecano (7/10):

    Some fine early defending against the threat of Sarr. A very solid performance.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    Played on the left side but looked comfortable enough. Made a very important sliding challenge on Sarr.

    Lucas Hernandez (6/10):

    A lot of Senegal's attacks came down his flank, and he was caught up the pitch a couple of times. Didn't have his usual attacking threat.

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  • France v Senegal: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Always available and passed accurately, albeit without much incision.

    Adrien Rabiot (7/10):

    Injected a bit of much-needed energy with a few bursts forward. Great pass for Barcola's goal.

    Ousmane Dembele (6/10):

    Looked menacing between the lines but France struggled to get him on the ball and he faded despite his side being in the ascendency.

  • France v Senegal: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Michael Olise (8/10):

    Kept surprisingly quiet initially. Burst into life after moving centrally following the break, going close himself before dissecting the defence to set up Mbappe. Involved before the captain's second, too.

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    A game of two halves. Loose on the ball in the first period and lucky not to be punished. Got his vengeance with a cool finish after being denied a penalty and capped his turnaround with a screamer. Now France's all-time top scorer.

    Desire Doue (6/10):

    A bit passive defensively and lacked any real threat going forward but was much more dangerous after half-time and twice went close.

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    Subs & Manager

    Bradley Barcola (7/10):

    Made an immediate impact with a clever run and smart clip over the goalkeeper.

    Rayan Cherki (N/A):

    On too late to create anything of note.

    Didier Deschamps (6/10):

    The first half will be a concern but the decision to move Olise centrally was a stroke of genius and paid serious dividends. He will hope the best is yet to come.

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