France player ratings vs Paraguay: Kylian Mbappe makes no mistake from the spot to draw level with Lionel Messi again - but les Bleus' stellar forward line fails to impress in laboured last-16 win

France created next to nothing in the first half and they only made the breakthrough in the 70th minute thanks to a rash challenge from Diego Gomez, who took down Desire Doue in the area. Despite being starved of quality service up until that point, Mbappe coolly converted the penalty to belatedly break Paraguay's resistance.
Gustavo Alfaro's well-drilled side tried to come out of their shell a bit in the final 20 minutes of the game but they never looked remotely like equalising. Below, GOAL ranks all of the France players on show as Didier Deschamps' men set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash with Morocco - despite disappointing for the first time this summer...