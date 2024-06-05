France player ratings vs Luxembourg: Kylian Mbappe misses chance to fill his boots as blunt Bleus labour to pre-Euro 2024 victory over minnows

The new Real Madrid striker may have scored but he could have had a hat-trick as France laboured to a 3-0 win over the minnows in a Euro 2024 warm-up.

Les Bleus took on Luxembourg in a Euro 2024 warm-up and the former were rather laboured, even if they did take an expected victory away from the game.

France opened the scoring just before half-time, as Kylian Mbappe stood up a cross to Randal Kolo Muani, who sent a header into the bottom corner.

Les Bleus, naturally, dominated possession against the so-called minnows but they frustrated a strong frontline throughout the first-half, and only headed into half-time one goal down.

It was a laboured display from the French throughout the first hour, with plenty of the ball but very little to show for it.

And it took a stunner to give France some breathing space, as Jonathan Clauss produced a thunderbolt from the edge of the box.

Luxembourg kept plugging away and hit the bar late on, as they came within an inch of shocking the World Cup finalists, but it was Mbappe who had the last word.

Having missed a host of chances, the new Real Madrid Galactico poked home Bradley Barcola's cross to add some sheen to the scoreline.

