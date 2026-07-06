France ask FIFA to rescind Michael Olise yellow card against Paraguay amid fears of World Cup suspension

According to The Athletic, the FFF has approached world football’s governing body to rectify what the French officials perceive as a clear officiating error. The appeal comes at a time of immense disciplinary controversy within the tournament. FIFA recently made the unprecedented decision to suspend a one-match ban for USMNT striker Folarin Balogun. This move followed high-level interventions involving U.S. President Donald Trump and a comprehensive legal team from U.S. Soccer. While Balogun was initially sent off against Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA cited Article 27 of its disciplinary code to allow him to face Belgium in the last 16.

The FFF has been quick to distance its current request from the American situation, insisting that their appeal is based entirely on the merits of Olise's specific case. They maintain that the booking was an injustice in its own right and deserves to be erased regardless of other rulings. However, the timing of the request suggests that member associations are now more willing to challenge on-field decisions following the relaxation of Balogun's punishment.