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France appeal against Michael Olise booking turned down by FIFA
FIFA uphold booking from Paraguay victory
Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Deschamps confirmed that the French Football Federation submitted a formal request to have the yellow card given to Olise during their round of 16 match against Paraguay rescinded. The attacker was penalised late in the game after a tangle with Matias Galarza.
Replays showed Olise pulled the Paraguayan's shirt, though he did not strike him, despite Galarza falling to the ground in apparent pain. Olise has been a crucial figure for France during this tournament, playing in all of their World Cup matches so far and providing an impressive five assists. However, the appeal was unsuccessful, meaning the caution stands as they prepare for the quarter-final. "The yellow card, it hasn't changed," Deschamps explained. "We received a notification from FIFA this morning."
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Balogun reprieve highlights FIFA inconsistency
France's failed appeal comes just days after FIFA controversially delayed a red card suspension for United States striker Folarin Balogun. The forward was initially sent off against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but his ban was suspended before the round of 16 tie following a high-profile intervention.
Despite the unprecedented reprieve that allowed Balogun to start, the United States suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Belgium. Belgium have now advanced to the quarter-finals where they will play Spain. The winner of that massive European clash is scheduled to meet either France or Morocco in the semi-finals, adding further context to the frustration surrounding the strict decision against Olise.
France prepare for difficult Morocco test
Before any thoughts can turn to a semi-final against Belgium or Spain, France must first overcome a formidable Moroccan side. Deschamps was quick to emphasise the quality of their next opponents, dismissing any comparisons to their previous match and warning his squad against complacency.
"In terms of the match, Morocco is not Paraguay," Deschamps warned. "We played Morocco four years ago, they reached a final at the AFCON. They have very good players, it is a team that likes to have the ball and attacks. It has very great qualities."
Olise will need to navigate this clash carefully to avoid a suspension for the next round.
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What next for France and Olise?
France will now finalise their preparations for Thursday's crucial quarter-final encounter. Deschamps must decide whether to risk starting Olise, knowing another booking would rule him out of a potential semi-final against Spain or Belgium. The medical and technical staff will monitor the squad closely ahead of kick-off, aiming to secure a decisive victory and march closer to World Cup glory.
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