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'Our captain!' - FPF president Pedro Proenca backs Cristiano Ronaldo to resolve Jorge Jesus feud and make Portugal return
Suspended captain backed for retur
FPF president Proenca insists Ronaldo remains vital to the national team following his dramatic walkout from the squad. The 41-year-old left the camp during the recent international break after falling out with manager Jesus over a lack of playing time.
The FPF provisionally suspended the forward after he departed, though no final punishment has been officially announced. Despite the ongoing disciplinary situation, Proenca remains convinced that the team captain still has a massive role to play on the international stage.
- AFP
'Our captain'
The friction between player and manager stems from their recent reunion on the international stage after working together in Saudi Arabia. Jesus coached the veteran forward last season at Al-Nassr, where the pair successfully won the Saudi Pro League title together before taking charge of the national setup. Speaking at an FPF event in Funchal, Ronaldo's birthplace, Proenca publicly reinforced the veteran's importance to Portuguese football.
"We are in the home of the greatest asset Portuguese football has ever produced: Cristiano Ronaldo, our captain," Proenca declared, as quoted by ESPN. "Our captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is one of our key pieces."
Ronaldo willing to accept penalty
In his public statement, Ronaldo addressed the immediate disciplinary consequences of his unexpected departure from the national team camp. The forward explicitly confirmed that he would accept whatever punishment the FPF decides to hand down following their formal review.
Despite the breakdown in his relationship with Jesus, the experienced forward made it entirely clear that his commitment to his country remains intact. He reiterated his desire to continue representing Portugal on the international stage whenever possible.
- AFP
November international fixtures loom
Portugal now face a crucial period as the federation determines the official outcome of Ronaldo's provisional suspension. The leadership will look to mediate between the captain and the head coach to establish a workable relationship moving forward.
The nation returns to competitive action next month with a pair of key UEFA Nations League fixtures on the horizon. Portugal are set to face both Denmark and Wales in November as they look to build momentum.
All eyes will now be on Jesus' next squad selection to see if the rift can be healed in time. Supporters will be watching closely to determine whether Ronaldo makes a swift return to international duty.
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