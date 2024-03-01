20240218_postecoglou(C)Getty images
Peter McVitie

‘Not just battling for fourth place!’ - Tottenham going for Premier League glory as manager Ange Postecoglou gives frosty response to Champions League qualification question

Tottenham HotspurAnge PostecoglouPremier League

Ange Postecoglou gave a curt response to the suggestion that Tottenham are merely fighting for a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Spurs sitting fifth in Premier League table
  • Postecoglou asked about their targets
  • Suggested they could dinish higher than fourth

Editors' Picks