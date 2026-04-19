Niko Kovac proved his tactical romanticism by recalling Niklas Süle to Borussia Dortmund’s starting XI for the first time since 7 February 2026, when the centre-back featured in a 2-1 win at VfL Wolfsburg. For the first time since 7 February 2026, when BVB won 2-1 at VfL Wolfsburg, the coach included Süle in his starting XI for the trip to TSG Hoffenheim, the club where the centre-back began his professional career in 2013 and later became the first DFB international from the Kraichgau region. “Of course, it’s always nice to play against your old clubs. That was also my intention with Niki,” Kovac said after the 1-2 defeat, BVB’s second consecutive Bundesliga loss, which, due to an unfortunate chain of events, could prove to be Süle’s last appearance in a BVB shirt.
Translated by
Four years at BVB ended in utter tragedy: Niklas Süle never got his revenge on FC Bayern
In the 37th minute, Süle slipped in the penalty area while trying to tackle Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric, twisting his knee. As he fell, he grimaced in pain and, just before landing on his back, raised his arm. At that instant, Kramaric’s strike hit his hand. Referee Daniel Siebert initially let play continue, then allowed Süle treatment before the defender, in tears and supported by medical staff, limped off. Only after this did Siebert review the incident at the touchline and award a penalty, in line with the widely criticised handball regulations. By the time Kramaric converted the spot-kick to make it 1-0, Süle was already in the stadium’s underground tunnels. “We don’t know anything for certain yet. At least he was able to put weight on it. That’s a good sign, at any rate,” Kovac reported later. Managing director Lars Ricken, however, was less optimistic: “There is already a suspicion of a serious injury. He’s sitting in the dressing room with a bandage on his knee,” he said.
By Sunday afternoon, though, BVB had cautiously given the all-clear: Süle had sustained only a “minor knee injury” and might yet feature in the final stretch of the campaign.
Süle will leave BVB in the summer after four largely injury-hit years, a departure confirmed since mid-March. As a result, the slip, the injury and the penalty may unwittingly define his time in Dortmund, regardless of whether he plays again. For BVB, the immediate priority is securing second place in the Bundesliga; two consecutive defeats have kept that goal in jeopardy, at least mathematically.
That snapshot was merely the latest in a series; fans will also recall the photo taken shortly before the 2024 Champions League final, which showed him training in a shirt stretched taut across his midsection.
Before Saturday, he had already missed 226 days—and 39 matches—over the past two campaigns due to muscle, toe, back and thigh injuries. Saturday’s outing, against his first professional club, was only his tenth Bundesliga appearance this term, totalling 485 minutes.
- AFP
Niklas Süle could have gotten his revenge on Bayern Munich by joining Borussia Dortmund.
Both Süle and BVB would have preferred to avoid this final twist in a partnership that was already deeply troubled.
Nevertheless, his arrival on a free transfer in summer 2022 was initially seen as a coup for Borussia. FC Bayern Munich, where Süle had been an undisputed first-team regular since 2017—especially under Niko Kovac—had wanted to extend his contract, but not at any cost.
Months of protracted negotiations left him feeling undervalued, and by spring he chose to move on. Although he had considered a move to England, Dortmund represented a strong alternative, and the defender saw the switch as a chance to prove himself against his former club. Reports suggested he earned around €14 million per year at BVB.
During this period, Bayern were somewhat adrift, struggling in the transfer market for both officials and coaches, and failed to field a cohesive squad every season. Bayern’s title sequence had to end sometime, and Dortmund were poised to pounce. In 2022/23, the champions did stumble; Nagelsmann was sacked in spring for reasons that still baffle many; and by the 34th matchday, BVB appeared certain champions. The rest is history: Jamal Musiala’s 89th-minute winner for Bayern in Cologne, coupled with Süle’s 90+6 equaliser for Dortmund in Mainz, ultimately handed the Bavarians their 33rd title—and 11th consecutive championship.
- Imago/RHR-Foto
Niklas Süle shed ten kilograms during his time at BVB.
In his first season with BVB, Süle started 29 Bundesliga matches and became a cornerstone of the back line, especially after the winter break. His defining moment arrived in December 2023, when he executed a sliding tackle in the six-yard box to deny Kylian Mbappé an opener for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Sprinting goalwards, Süle diverted the shot away from the line with the kind of decisive intervention usually reserved for goalkeepers.
The image encapsulated their partnership: a sliding tackle as important and emotional as a goal. The draw propelled Dortmund to the top of their group, and their European journey only ended in the Wembley final. However, Süle did not feature in the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, having lost his starting spot after the round of 16—a demotion influenced, though not solely, by fitness concerns.
He missed Euro 2024, instead working with a mental coach, shedding ten kilograms and impressing in pre-season. “Niki has done significantly more than anyone else. If he stays fit and works on his areas for improvement, he’ll get much, much better,” praised then-sporting director Sebastian Kehl. That high, however, proved short-lived. A series of injuries and inconsistent form disrupted his 2024–25 campaign. During the 5–2 loss to Real Madrid in October 2025, teammate Ramy Bensebaini accidentally landed on his foot, sidelining him for 37 days.
Niklas Süle: When and where will he play next?
Niko Kovac initially touted him as a contender for the 2026 World Cup upon his arrival in Dortmund, yet Süle remained injury-prone under the coach and consequently logged limited minutes—a pattern that has persisted across the past two campaigns.
Nobody now links Süle to the 2026 World Cup; the main question is when—and where—he will return to action after two cruciate ligament tears.