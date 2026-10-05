Former West Ham and Portugal star Hugo Porfirio spotted working as Uber driver in Lisbon

The chance meeting gained traction online after content creator Andre Ramalho shared footage of the unexpected journey. Outlining his disbelief at discovering who was behind the wheel, Ramalho explained the circumstances in a video reported by Portuguese outlet A Bola: "We were walking because we were only going from Olivais to Chelas, which is a 10-minute walk, but we were a bit late, fell asleep, and had to call an Uber."

The passengers' amazement grew upon realising their driver was part of Portugal's golden generation at Euro 1996. Continuing his reaction in the clip, Ramalho added: "This guy is totally taking us for granted. What do you mean, nothing special? He played in Euro 1996, played with Rui Costa, Luis Figo, Vitor Baia. He's the coolest guy ever. Really cool. He drove well... I don't even know if football players are known for driving well."