Former Tottenham ace retires to become a director and photographer as he reveals pursuit of happiness away from football

After leaving Tottenham in the summer, Whiteman confirmed that he has hung up his gloves to pursue a creative career in photography and directing. Having spent over 16 years with the North London club, Whiteman was widely respected for his professionalism despite limited on-pitch opportunities. Now signed with Somesuch, a London and Los Angeles-based production house behind Oscar-winning projects, the 26-year-old has embraced a new chapter focused on filmmaking

Whiteman’s decision to retire came after years of introspection and an evolving passion for the creative role. During his time at Spurs, where he earned between £2k and £5k per week, he balanced life as a professional footballer with acting classes and media projects, slowly building a network in the creative industry. Despite offers from Championship clubs to continue playing, he opted to step away from football altogether, prioritising happiness and self-expression over professional stability.

The former England U17 international’s transition has been seamless. Within weeks of announcing his retirement, Whiteman assisted on photography and film sets, worked with renowned creatives such as Harley Weir and Aria Shahrokhshahi, and released a short film about the World Toe Wrestling Championships. The project received critical acclaim and ultimately led to his signing with Somesuch, marking the beginning of his next career.