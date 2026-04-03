Former Real Madrid star taken to hospital

Former Real Madrid star James Rodríguez suffered a health scare that required him to be hospitalised in the United States for three days, following the friendly match between Colombia and France.

The Colombian Football Federation announced that the player suffered from severe dehydration following the match, which took place in Maryland and ended in a 3-1 victory for France.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that James played for only 63 minutes and appeared tired and physically unfit during the match.

The following day, his condition deteriorated due to dehydration, requiring him to be transferred to a hospital in Minnesota, where he remained under medical observation for 72 hours.