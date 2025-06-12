'Never quite clear' - Former Newcastle star tips Jack Grealish to move to St James' Park but names major issue which dogged England international at Manchester City
Former Newcastle United star Chris Waddle has tipped Jack Grealish with a move to St. James' Park but labelled a key issue with the Englishman.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Grealish tipped to leave Man City this summer
- Waddle believes that Grealish could join Newcastle
- Names one major issue that has dogged the star