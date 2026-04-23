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Ahmed Magdy

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Former Liverpool player: Mohamed Salah is a legend-and a Scottish club has discussed his future

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The future of the “Egyptian King” continues to be a major talking point among former Liverpool players.

The future of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah continues to spark speculation, especially among former Liverpool players who recognise the talent set to leave Anfield.

The latest to comment is former Liverpool defender Stig Inge Bjørnbye, who played at Anfield between 1992 and 2000. Speaking with respect, he offered his predictions on what comes next for the Egyptian.

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    "A true legend... We discussed his future at Rangers!"

    Speaking to Egypt’s Modern Sports programme on Modern MTI, Björnby said: “Mohamed Salah is a true Liverpool legend with a remarkable record at a great club. He has delivered exceptional results for the club over many seasons. There were some heated discussions about his situation last year, but the matter has been resolved, and he has remained loyal to the club.”

    “I think most people can accept that he has given the club many great years and now wants to seize a new opportunity, perhaps embarking on another adventure. I don’t know what his plans are; we discussed it at work today as well, as I’m an advisor to Rangers, as you know, where he’ll go and so on, but I think most people are grateful for what he’s done for the club.”


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    Is Arne Slot set to depart?

    He added: “I am truly loyal to the club. To be honest, I’m not close enough to the inner workings to have a informed opinion on whether they should keep him or let him go, because I trust the club’s decision-makers. I have trusted the club all my life; I have been a supporter since childhood, and I had the pleasure of playing there for nearly eight years. I remain loyal to the club and to the people who make the decisions, and they are the ones who will decide on my behalf whether or not to sign Arne Slot.”

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    Who will win the Premier League?

    He added: “Winning becomes a habit; you learn how and when to strike. Arsenal have faltered when it matters, and right now Manchester City look unstoppable. With everything on the line, I’m picking Manchester City.”

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    Norway's participation in the 2026 World Cup

    Speaking about his home country’s – Norway’s – participation in the 2026 World Cup and their placement in a tough group, he said: “It’s clear they’re a fantastic team because they now have world-class players. I played in two World Cups myself, in ’94 and ’98, and we were more like a collective unit; we didn’t have top-class international players, but we were a strong team. The decisive factor for me is whether Norway can adapt to the experience of playing in a long tournament. That will be the biggest challenge. The team’s quality is unquestionable, but the real test will be their experience in a lengthy tournament.”

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