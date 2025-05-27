'It has been an honor and a privilege to share my career with you' - Former LAFC and Mexico star Carlos Vela announces his retirement from professional football
Over seven seasons with LAFC, Vela played 189 matches, scoring 93 goals and providing 53 assists
- With LAFC he won two Supporters’ Shields, one MLS Cup, and the U.S. Open Cup
- Earned 72 caps with the Mexican national team (19 goals)
- Represented Mexico in two FIFA World Cups (2010 and 2018)