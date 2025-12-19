Forget Real Madrid and Lyon! Endrick told he must join Tottenham by ex-Brazil star to reignite flailing career

Sandro has now offered blunt counsel, urging Endrick to swap Madrid frustration for Premier League opportunity, with Tottenham named as the ideal destination. Speaking passionately about the forward’s situation, the former Brazil international stressed that happiness and regular football must come before prestige.

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football betting, Sandro said: "Endrick needs to play. I think a Premier League move would be good for him. Football is about games. He needs to have that run of games. You can’t just be a Real Madrid player and not play. Come to the Premier League! It’s the best league in the world, and you’re going to love it."

Sandro argued that Tottenham could provide the environment Endrick needs to rediscover joy in the game. According to him, playing for one of England’s leading clubs would allow the teenager to express himself freely, build confidence and regain the momentum that once made him one of Brazil’s brightest prospects.

"He needs to come to Tottenham. We're going to help him and he will help us as well," he said. "I need to call him. I think it would be good for Endrick but any of the big Premier League clubs like Tottenham, and especially Tottenham, that can make sure you’re going to play where you’re going to express yourself and be happy, that’s where he needs to go.

"He has to enjoy this moment because when you are at Real Madrid, one of the biggest teams in the world, but you are not part of it, you are not happy. Endrick needs to be part of it. Endrick needs to be playing football."