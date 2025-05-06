Folarin Balogun salary: How much does USMNT star earn per week and annually at Monaco?

Everything you need to know about Folarin Balogun's salary details playing for Monaco

USMNT attacker Folarin Balogun spent his entire youth career playing for the Arsenal academy. Despite breaking into the first team, Balogun was given limited minutes, leading to loan moves to Middlesbrough and Reims before permanently switching to AS Monaco in Ligue 1 in 2023.

Despite a strong start to life in France, the youngster has struggled with injuries, leading to inconsistent performances. However, Balogun’s talent has shone through whenever he is fit, showing great potential.

His current contract with Monaco runs until 2028, with the player being well compensated for his efforts.

How much exactly does he earn at the Ligue 1 giants, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross