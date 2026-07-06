'A fair condition for us' - Folarin Balogun is back, Christian Pulisic is due and Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT have a point to prove: Five keys vs Belgium

SEATTLE -- Speaking at his pregame press conference, Mauricio Pochettino admitted he wasn't fully aware of the fallout from FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's one-match ban ahead of Monday's match against Belgium. The day had been a whirlwind, he said. Between his team's training session and the various other asks of him the day before a World Cup Round of 16 game, he'd hardly had time to eat.

"Traveling, shower, eating so quick," he said. "I had half of a burrito, and I was taking the coffee in the car."

Pochettino, though, had his own view on the decision that reshaped the USMNT’s lead-up to their next knockout match. He called it the right call and a win for the sport - a wrong corrected after the U.S. had already been punished by playing 30 minutes down a man against Bosnia and Herzegovina. In his eyes, common sense prevailed, with officials in a boardroom overruling those in a replay booth to ensure a player had his chance to play.

"For me it's not a thing to debate," he said. "It is to congratulate that decision. That is fantastic, not only for us because we are going to have another player available, but for football. I say to open the possibility to repair a little bit the bad decisions."

"I think it's fair that decision not to punish us more", he said, "because I think it was enough. Now, we focus on the game, and all we can talk about is things that I think are not helping football or soccer. We need to be focused, and to try to, tomorrow, challenge a very good team like Belgium. That is going to be really tough, and it's in a fair condition for us."

As Pochettino says, there is a game to play. Balogun can play it, yes, but there will be plenty of other players on the field with the ability and desire to dictate a game. With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at five keys to the USMNT's match against Belgium...