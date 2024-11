Florian Wirtz & Jamal Musiala ran the show as Germany sealed their Nations League group with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bosnia no match for ruthless Germany

Nagelsmann's men handed them their heaviest defeat

Wirtz & Musiala shone the brightest in Freiburg Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱