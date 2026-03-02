"Not anything different to what I said after the game," Slot said when asked about Wirtz in a pre-match press conference on Monday morning. "The game probably comes too soon tomorrow and maybe the game at the weekend. We hope to have him back next week." The manager had previously elaborated on the difficulty of the situation, stating before the West Ham game: "At this moment in time, I don't know. Usually when I say that, I do know and I don't want to share that. But this time, I honestly don't know."

The Liverpool boss was quick to praise Wirtz for his durability up until this point, noting the physical demands of transitioning to English football. Slot commented: "It's a big accomplishment for Wirtz to stay fit for such a long time because he had to make a step up from where he played to the Premier League and Liverpool. It tells a lot about his mentality and work rate that he has stayed fit for so long. It is a disappointment for him and for us, because he has played really, really well lately."