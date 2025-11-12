GOAL/Getty
Florian Wirtz compared to Luka Modric as Liverpool's underwhelming £116m signing backed to silence doubters just as Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder did
Wirtz's underwhelming start to Anfield journey
Liverpool spent a whopping £116 million ($154m) to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window. The talented German midfielder had also attracted interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but he opted to join the Premier League champions.
Anfield fans were very excited at the time of Wirtz's arrival as they expected fireworks on the pitch from a world-class talent, but the 22-year-old has failed to live up to his potential and has been a disappointment at the start of the 2025-26 campaign. The Germany international has faced fierce criticism in England, but it has not affected the midfielder or his family, as his father Hanz recently told BILD: "My thought from the very beginning was to wait and see how the first ten league games went," he said. "We and Florian are perfectly happy with that. The incredible speed, the back and forth, that was very impressive for the first few games. The distances covered and the speed were significantly greater. The style of play is sometimes enormously different because it doesn't seem as organised, but rather more focused on pace."
- Getty Images
Wirtz compared to Modric
Amid all the negative chatter around Wirtz's performances, former Premier League star David Bentley has come to the midfielder's defence while drawing a comparison to Real Madrid and Croatia legend Luka Modric. When Modric initially arrived at Tottenham Hotspur, he was initially panned by critics, however, the Croatian eventually went on to establish himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning the Ballon d'Or in 2018.
Speaking to Sky Sports, ex-Spurs winger Bentley said: "He is an unbelievable player, so talented, fans and pundits have to stick by him. Yes he’s exactly the same [as Modric]. When Modric came through the door, he was exactly the same in the way he receives the ball, scans, he knows what he is doing. He was an unbelievably technically gifted player, and both can set the tone and tempo of a football match, so you have to stick with him."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Nagelsmann defends Reds star
Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has also backed Wirtz during this difficult period of his career. He even aimed a dig at the Liverpool attackers for failing to convert the chances Wirtz has been creating. Speaking to reporters, the Germany boss said: "Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates. They somehow don't like to shoot the ball in. To be honest, the overall situation doesn't make it easy for Flo either. The whole club isn't as stable this year as it was last year. It's much harder to slip into the team now. If you look at the game against [Manchester] City, they were actually the worse team over the 90 minutes. So it's also difficult for Flo to make a big impact. Ultimately, the overall situation is such that he just needs a little more time, which is normal; you see that with other players who move to the Premier League too.
"We all know what he's capable of, and it's perfectly normal for a player of his age to go through a bit of a dip in form. We can't expect him to perform at the same level for three years straight. Instead, we all need to support him a little bit so that he can clear his head here, and then maybe Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates. That would be one idea, because he does not create few chances, it's just that... they somehow don't like to shoot the ball in, that's also part of the truth."
- Getty Images Sport
Wirtz eyes comeback with Germany
Wirtz has made it into the Germany squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches despite his poor club form. The former Leverkusen star will hope to make the most of the chances he gets during the international break to help Germany secure a World Cup berth and regain his form before returning to Anfield later this month. Germany are scheduled to take on Luxembourg on November 14, before facing Slovakia three days later.
Advertisement