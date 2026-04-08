The English Premier League has secured a fifth spot in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League for the 2026-2027 season.

According to the British network Sky Sports, the top five clubs in the Premier League standings this season will represent England in next season’s most important continental competition, after English clubs topped the performance-coefficient rankings.

This came after Arsenal’s 1-0 away win over Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the current edition of the tournament.

This is the second consecutive time the Premier League has obtained an additional spot, as it leads the European performance-coefficient rankings.

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