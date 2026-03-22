Inter drew 1-1 away at Fiorentina.
Below are the match ratings.
Inter drew 1-1 away at Fiorentina.
Below are the match ratings.
De Gea 6.5: Powerless to stop Esposito’s header. He saved the day in the 92nd minute, blocking Akanji’s dangerous shot and denying any chance of a tap-in. Also excellent in the 95th minute against Pio Esposito’s turn and shot.
Dodo 6: He showed good pace right from the start, providing a superb assist for Gudmundsson, whose header went wide by just a few centimetres. More active than Dimarco.
Ranieri 5: What a lapse in concentration in the penalty area, letting Pio Esposito slip behind him less than a minute into the game. A mistake that cost Fiorentina a goal. He lost many duels with Pio Esposito, including the one in the 95th minute that almost led to another goal.
Pongracic 6: Involved in numerous physical battles against Thuram, always coming out on top.
Gosens 5.5: Decidedly less active than Dodo, more focused on defensive duties than the attacking phase.
Brescianini 7: Kept a close eye on Zielinski and did a good job. Set up Kean for a goal, but his teammate squandered the chance. He caused panic among the Nerazzurri defence with a good transition but was beaten to the ball by Bisseck just as he was about to shoot. He played a game of great self-sacrifice.
Fagioli 6.5: He played a game of great quality, often extricating himself elegantly from difficult situations.
(From 46’ s.t. Fabbian: n/a)
Ndour 7: He makes his physical presence felt in midfield. In the second half, he takes centre stage, first with a long-range effort that forces Sommer into a save, then with a tap-in to put Gudmundsson’s rebound past the Swiss goalkeeper for the goal that makes it 1-1.
Parisi 6.5: He was among the most active players and caused problems for both Carlos Augusto and Dimarco. His counter-attacks were dangerous, but he also made his presence felt in defence, providing a great deal of support to Brescianini. He gave his all and was substituted to applause.
(From 24’ s.t. Harrison 6.5: He came on fearlessly, constantly pressing his man and causing concern for the Nerazzurri backline.
Kean 5.5: Akanji is having an off night and gives him at least a couple of clear-cut chances in the first half, but he fails to capitalise, more through his own shortcomings than bad luck. In the second half, Acerbi takes charge of him and he has fewer opportunities.
(From 40’ s.t. Piccoli: n/a)
Gudmundsson 6.5: A game of great commitment. He came close to scoring with a header, then was involved in the move that led to the equaliser with a shot that Sommer failed to hold onto, allowing Ndour to make it 1-1.
(From 46’ s.t. Comuzzo: n/a)
Manager Vanoli 6: Down by a goal after less than a minute, Fiorentina didn’t crumble. They fought back to level the score and even came close to snatching a winner.
Sommer 5: Saves a central shot from Kean in two stages. Reacts well to Ndour’s long-range effort, which he thwarts with the help of Bisseck. It looks like a quiet evening, then comes the mistake that ruins everything: his parry from Gudmundsson’s shot takes a typical ‘soap bar’ bounce, and Ndour makes no mistake from close range.
Bisseck 7: He senses the danger and makes a great diagonal run to close down Kean, who would have been through on goal against Sommer. He is clearly the best in the defence.
Akanji 5: He takes a big risk when he lets Kean slip past him, but luckily for him, the Viola striker doesn’t control the ball very well. A minute later, another terrible mistake, this time against Gudmundsson, who heads the ball just wide of the post. Third time lucky, Kean slips past him again and, from Parisi’s cross, he fails to tap the ball into the net by a matter of centimetres. The best moment of his match is a tackle on Kean in the penalty area. In the closing stages, he tries to make his presence felt in the opposition’s box, but De Gea is alert.
Carlos Augusto 5.5: The left flank was the most unstable in the first half. He was substituted after picking up a booking, but also due to fatigue.
(From 1’ s.t. Acerbi 6: Came on and took charge of Kean, coping better than Akanji).
Dumfries 5.5: Just one moment of inspiration, which earned the opponent a yellow card. Otherwise, he had an unremarkable game.
(From 41’ s.t. Luis Henrique: n/a)
Barella 5: The cross for Pio Esposito’s header came from his right foot, a gentle touch on the ball. He repeated the feat in the 19th minute with an even better assist, which left Fiorentina’s two centre-backs in his wake, but Esposito was less precise on the occasion and wasted a great chance. Problems arise when he starts trying to do too much, when he becomes unnecessarily fussy on the edge of his own box. He tries to dribble out instead of clearing a ball that looked extremely dangerous, and Inter concede the equaliser.
Calhanoglu 6.5: You realise just how important he is when he comes off; without him, the Nerazzurri lose their rhythm and Fiorentina take control of the midfield.
(From 23’ s.t. Frattesi 5: This player is a constant enigma; by now, you no longer know what to expect. He gets lost in the middle of the park).
Zielinski 5.5: Lacking inspiration, he fails to carry the ball forward or pose a threat in the attacking third, despite a few attempts from distance.
Dimarco 5.5: We’re starting to see the lacklustre Dimarco of last season again. With the handbrake on.
Thuram 5: Where has he gone? His teammates look for him, call out to him, but there’s no sign of the old Marcus.
(From 23’ s.t. Bonny 5: He comes on in the worst possible way).
P. Esposito 6.5: After barely 50 seconds, he’s already in the box ready for the first available ball, a cross from Barella which he heads home for 1-0. He had the chance to double the lead when he slipped brilliantly between the two centre-backs, but with only De Gea to beat, he sent his shot across goal just centimetres wide of the post. He tried again in the closing stages, winning a duel with Ranieri in the box, but his turn and shot fell to De Gea.
Manager Kolarov (replacing the suspended Chivu) 5: Inter are getting tangled up in their own mess. Calhanoglu’s departure from the pitch has shaken the team’s confidence, whilst Dumfries, on the other hand, is staying on the pitch far too long.